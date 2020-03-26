The US dental X-ray market is expected to reach US$ 2,144.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,040.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the dental X-ray market is primarily attributed to the technological developments in dental X-ray, rising Incidences of dental problems in the US, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factor, such as limited reimbursements and high costs of dental X-ray during the forecast period. Additionally, other factors, such as increasing awareness regarding dental health, are contributed to the growth of the US dental X-ray market. The majority of the population across the US do not visit dentists more often. Also, access to dental care is generally covered under the private healthcare sector. Therefore, these factors restrict market growth. Most of the dental conditions are preventable and also share common risk factors with the other chronic illness. Moreover, the ignorance and negligence for the dental problems are higher among the people.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for dental X-ray included in the report are American Dental Association (ADA), Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization, American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), and others.

Dental and oral disorders are common diseases that affect people once in their lifetime. A single toothache causes discomfort, pain, disfigurement, and to worse, it leads to death. As per the Global Burden of Diseases Study 2016, oral diseases have affected approximately 3.58 billion people across the world. Dental diseases include dental caries. Periodontal disease was 11th most prevalent dental disease across the globe, which further results in tooth loss. The prevalence of dental and oral conditions are rising across the globe, such as tooth loss, root canal, dry mouth, cavities, biting difficulties, and others. Among all the dental problems tooth loss, root canal, and cavities are the primary dental problems faced by the people across the region. The significant factors for tooth loss are tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market is likely to propel in during the forecast period.

In 2018, the digital segment held the most significant market share 62.0% of the dental X-ray market, by product. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 owing to capacity to the reduced time needed for diagnosis and also to enhance the quality of image, captured in the X-ray machines. Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

The US dental X-ray market is dominated by intraoral X-ray segment in 2018 with a considerable market share of 53.1%, by type. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027. However, extraoral X-ray segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027, owing to the main applications in the therapeutic and diagnostic procedures for oral problems.

In 2018, the medical segment held a considerable market share of 45.1% of the dental x-ray market, by the application. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to higher applicability in gum, oral, and tooth-related disease diagnostics and treatment. However, the cosmetics segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

US DENTAL X-RAY– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Digital

Analog

By Type

Intraoral X-ray Bitewing Periapical Occlusal

Extraoral X-ray Panaromic CBCT

Others

By Application

Medical

Cosmetics

Forensics

