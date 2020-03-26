The global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market accounted to US$ 4,034.37 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 11,204.74 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region market is the leading and the largest market among all regions and is expected to grow with CAGR of 12.8%. The growth in the region is driven by the key factors such as embodiment of favorable reimbursement policies for prenatal and newborn screens by Japanese insurance providers, the high fertility rate in the region, and new government initiatives that support prenatal and newborn screening activities for pregnant females and infants in the region. In addition, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of leading competitors in the region are also some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

On basis of product, the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market was segmented into screening and diagnostics. In 2018, the screening segment held the largest market share of 59.1% of the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market, by product. Moreover, the same segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR over the coming years owing to the factors such as increasing number of pregnant females adopting prenatal screening, increased mandatory regulations for newborn screening tests and others. Moreover, screens are the first line tests that pregnant and newborn undergo that also adds up to the major share of the market and its dominance in the global market.

Key factors driving the growth of the market are a high prevalence of genetic diseases in infants, support from government to promote prenatal and newborn genetic test, and increase the birth rate in various countries across the globe. On the other hand, emerging market in developing countries is likely to offer growth opportunities that are operating in the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market.

Some of the prominent players operating in prenatal and newborn genetic testing market are, Abbott, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Ravgen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., Qiagen, Berry Gene, PerkinElmer, Inc., Natera, Inc., and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom) among others. The market players are focused on bringing new and innovative products and services through various inorganic strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September 2016, Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp) completed the acquisition of Sequenom, a genetic diagnostic company that offers diagnostic testing applications as well as genetic analysis products. LabCorp aims to establish a footprint into the prenatal and genetic diagnostic testing market through this acquisition.

