Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.

The overview of the report on Pet Insurance Market contains a thorough analysis of the growth drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities molding the market. It makes use of popular analytical tools to evaluate the strength and weaknesses of companies. Such tools also help in uncovering opportunities and pitfalls the leading companies in the market may encounter. Based on information sourced through primary and secondary research, the report attempts to predict the course of the market.

This report study includes global market statistics and analysis for example, company performance, historical analysis 2015 to 2019, market forecast in terms of volume, revenue, YOY growth rate, and CAGR for the year 2019 to 2025, etc.

In the U.S. marketplace, consumers are focusing more on taking care of pets and providing the needful things to avoid any major illness and injury. Looping into the environment and lifestyle of consumer U.S. holds an increasing demand of pet, however, the consumer is keeping an eye on the benefits of pet insurance plans.

Rise in maximum number of companion animals, increase in awareness about pet insurance, and growth in pet ownership propels the growth of the pet insurance market share. However, high cost of pet insurance policies, government regulation, and lack of awareness among consumers limits the growth of the market. Market with an extremely low penetration rates is expected to provide several opportunities for the global pet insurance market.

Geographically, Europe is accounted as one of a leading position in the global pet insurance market due to high rate of penetration of pet insurance, improved facilities, and aware pet owners in the region. Australian pet insurance industry demands the high growth rate in the market.

The pet insurance market is dominated by key players such as Petplan Limited, Trupanion, Inc., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company., Hartville Group Inc., Pethealth Inc., PetFirst Healthcare LLC, Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada, Inc., Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC, Direct Line Insurance Group plc, and Petsecure.

The pet insurance market analysis is segmented on the basis of end user, region, and policy type. On the basis of end user segment, the market is categorized by dog, cat, horse, exotic pet, and others. Based on policy type, the market is classified into Lifetime Cover, and Non-Lifetime cover. Based on the region, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Pet insurance is to cover the unforeseen veterinary care costs, including surgical procedures, accidental injuries, and prescribed veterinary medicines. Pet insurance industry analysis also holds the services of heartworm testing, spaying/neutering, and vaccinations. The coverage provided by pet insurance are treatment, diagnostic tests, and surgeries.

Key Segments of the Global Pet Insurance Market 2019-2025:

By End User

Dog

Cat

Horse

Exotic Pet

Others

By Policy Type

Lifetime Cover

Illness Cover

Accident Cover

Non-Lifetime Cover

Illness Cover

Accident Cover

By Region

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

