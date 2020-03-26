Glaucoma and cataract is a small device that is surgically inserted into the eye that increases the outflow of intraocular fluid and lowers the eye pressure. A cataract is an eye-related disease where the clouding of an eye lens is observed, and that leads to loss of vision. Glaucoma is caused by the damage to the optic nerve and it is commonly observed in geriatric population. The most commonly occurring type of glaucoma is the open-angle glaucoma.

Glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market are anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technologies. In addition, the rise in the focus of manufacturers on developing micro-invasive glaucoma drainage implants is driving the growth of the market. However, lack of reimbursement for the use of glaucoma and cataract surgical devices and high cost provoked for cataract surgeries, especially in developing countries, hinder the market growth. Moreover, initiatives are taken by the government and many nonprofit organizations to generate awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of cataract surgeries, awareness regarding eye disorders, and availability of advanced devices, create opportunities in the market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Alcon Inc

2. Allergan plc

3. Bausch & Lomb Inc

4. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

5. Essilor International S.A.

6. HAAG-Streit Holding AG

7. Johnson & Johnson

8. Lumenis Ltd.

9. New World Medical, Inc.

10. Topcon Corporation

The glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, surgery type and by end user. Based on product type the market is segmented as glaucoma surgery device, implant & stent, glaucoma drainage, glaucoma laser device, cataract surgery device, intraocular lens, ophthalmic viscoelastic device and phacoemulsification system. On the basis of surgery type the market is categorized as glaucoma surgery, conventional glaucoma surgery, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, cataract surgery, phacoemulsification, extracapsular cataract extraction (ECCE) surgery, femtosecond laser surgery and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, ophthalmology clinic and outpatient surgery center.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market in these regions.

