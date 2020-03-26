Glaucoma is a small device that is surgically inserted into the eye to increase the outflow of intraocular fluid and lessen high eye pressure. Surgery includes either laser treatment or making a cut in the eye to reduce intraocular stress. The type of surgery depends on the type and severity of glaucoma and the general health of the eye. The most commonly occurring type of glaucoma is the open-angle glaucoma.

The glaucoma surgery devices market is anticipated to grow in the market by the rise in the number of glaucoma cases, easy availability of medical insurance coverage for diagnosis and treatment, and increase in demand for minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries. However, lack of awareness about glaucoma and the devices associated with it in certain developing and underdeveloped economies restrain the market growth. Moreover, an increase in health care expenditure and a rise in the geriatric population are expected to drive the glaucoma surgery devices market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Alcon, Inc.,

3. ASICO, LLC.

4. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

5. Glaukos Corporation

6. Iridex Corporation

7. Katalyst Surgical

8. Lumenis Ltd.

9. Nidek Co., Ltd.,

10. Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

The glaucoma surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of surgery type, product and by end user. Based on the basis of surgery type the market is categorized as conventional glaucoma surgeries and minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries. Based on product the market is segmented as glaucoma drainage devices, glaucoma laser devices and implants & stents. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as eye hospitals, ophthalmology clinics and outpatient surgical centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in glaucoma surgery devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The glaucoma surgery devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting glaucoma surgery devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the glaucoma surgery devices market in these regions.

