Laser technology is used in many medical disciplines and specialties and has played an important role in promoting ophthalmology advancement, especially corneal refractive surgery.These laser is of two types such as excimer laser, photorefractive keratectomy (PRK), laser epithelial keratomileusis (LASEK) epipolis laser in situ keratomileusis (Epi-LASIK), and transepithelial photorefractive keratectomy (Trans-PRK) and presbyopia surgery) and femtosecond laser such as femtosecond laser in situ keratomileusis (FS-LASIK), insertion of intracorneal ring segments, small-incision lenticule extraction (SMILE), and femtosecond lenticule extraction (Flex)

The excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers are expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as growing prevalence of diabetes and increasing ageing population globally., and increase in the number of cataract and refractive surgeries. The developing regions are likely to serve more growth opportunities in coming years due to the rising in number of geriatric population.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

2. Alcon

3. Bausch & Lomb

4. NIDEK CO., LTD

5. iVIS Technologies

6. ZEISS International

7. Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

8. SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions

9. LENSAR, Inc.

10. NKT Photonics A/S

The global excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers is segmented on the basis of Product type, application, and end-user. on the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Excimer Laser, Femtosecond Laser. Based on the application the market is divided into Refractive Surgery, Cataract Surgery, Capsulotomy, Trabeculoplasty, Diagnostics. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Ophthalmology Clinics

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. the report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers in these regions.

