Mixed reality, also referred to as hybrid reality is a next-gen technology in which virtual and augmented reality are merged to produce new environment and visualization where physical and digital objects co-exist and interact in real time. It is widely used by the users while playing games or watching movies. The environment created is hard to break and so it provides full entertainment to the users.

Mixed reality takes place not only in the physical world or the virtual world, but also is a mix of reality and virtual reality, encompassing both augmented reality and augmented virtuality via technology.

Some of the key players of Mixed Reality Market:

HTC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Magic leap, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Eon Reality, Inc., Google Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, and Meta Company.

Rise in consumer electronics market, growth in adaptation of mixed reality in games and entertainment industry, and demand for mixed reality by the education sector drive the market. However, the technology is not so popular among the users and is costly as well, which restrict the mixed reality market growth.

The global mixed reality market is segmented on the basis of components, application, devices, and geography. By components, it is bifurcated into hardware and software. By application, it is divided into industrial, aerospace and defense, medical, architecture, consumer electronics, and others. By device, it is classified into wired and wireless. By geography, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

