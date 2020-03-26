The global industrial production output has plummeted in the recent years. The industrial robots have witnessed sluggish demand in conventional industries such as automobiles and heavy engineering. However, increased need for automation in non-conventional areas, such as micro-electronics, has fostered the industrial robotics market growth. Hence, an auxiliary channel utilizing industrial robotics has surfaced in the recent years. The heavy engineering sector drives the demand for industrial robotics.

The global industrial robotics market is impacted by several factors such as usage of industrial robotics in the manufacturing industry, increased demand for automation activities in the industry, reduction in custom duties, and evolving robotics & AI industry. Furthermore, high cost of industrial robotics solutions is a major hindrance for the industrial robotics market growth.

Some of the key players of Industrial Robotics Market:

Daihen Corporation,Denso Corporation,Epson America, Inc.,Fanuc Ltd.,Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.,KUKA Robotics Corporation,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.,Panasonic Corporation,Universal Robotics,Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The report segments the industrial robotics market based on the type of robots into articulated robots, cylindrical robots, SCARA robots, Cartesian robots, and other types. Based on the end user industry, the industrial robotics market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, chemical, rubber & plastics, machinery, metals, food & beverages, precision & optics, and others.

The industrial robotics market is segmented based on functions include soldering & welding, materials handling, assembling & disassembling, painting & dispensing, milling, cutting, & processing, and others.

The global industrial robotics market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW).

The Global Industrial Robotics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

