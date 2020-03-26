Car global positioning system (GPS) navigation system uses multiple satellite signals to find a receiver’s position on earth. In car navigation systems, the GPS antenna and GPS receiver serve to receive signals from these satellites, thereby facilitating vehicle tracking and positioning. These systems are used by various industries such as mining, aviation, automobile, agriculture, and military.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013575

Rise in number of vehicle sales worldwide drives the market. Moreover, integration of connected devices such as smartphones with in-vehicle systems (IVS) along with increase in demand for advanced car navigation systems from end users is anticipated to accelerate the market growth. However, huge presence of substitutes and lack of connectivity infrastructure in emerging countries are anticipated to hinder the market growth. The high penetration of wireless communication technology and availability of advanced telecom infrastructure brings different growth opportunities in the market.

The global car GPS navigation system market is segmented on the basis of component type, car type, end user, and region. Based on component type, it is bifurcated into hardware and software. The car type segment includes passenger and commercial. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. The passenger car type dominated the market in 2016.

By geography, the car GPS navigation system market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Car GPS Navigation System Market:

Pioneer Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Alpine Electronics, TomTom, Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Panasonic Corporation of North America and SONY CORPORATION OF AMERICA.

The Global Car GPS Navigation System Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013575

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Car GPS Navigation System Market from 2017 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Car GPS Navigation System Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Car GPS Navigation System Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Car GPS Navigation System Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Car GPS Navigation System Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.