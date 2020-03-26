What is Distributed Temperature Scanning?

The distributed temperature sensing (DTS) systems are the fiber optic based optoelectronic instruments. The DTS measures both temperature and length of a fiber optic sensing cable. The DTS uses standard telecom fiber optic cables.

With an introduction of government rules and regulations to ensure the safety of workers and need to bring automation of the monitoring systems in risky workplaces such as oil & gas production plants, use of distributed temperature sensing is emerging. Nevertheless, adoption of DTS among subsea areas of fields is anticipated to provide tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the distributed temperature sensing market.

Here we have listed the top Distributed Temperature Scanning Market companies in the world

AP Sensing GmbH

2. Bandweaver

3. Geso GmbH

4. Halliburton Company

5. Omicron Electronics GmbH

6. OFS Fitel LLC

7. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

8. Sensornet Limited

9. Weatherford

10. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

