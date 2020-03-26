Global Autonomous Agents Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of 7254.13 million by 2026 witnessing a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.Autonomous Agents market research report brings into focus the key market dynamics of the sector. The Autonomous Agents market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Autonomous Agents report makes available fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. This transformation in market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.

Company Coverage of Autonomous Agents market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):Oracle, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Infosys Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Fetch.AI, Affectiva., Intel Corporation, Salesforce.com, inc., Aptiv., Google, Talla, Inc., Microsoft and AOS Group amongst others.

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organisation Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation & Mobility

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Global Autonomous Agents Market: Market Drivers

Artificial Intelligence is being used in a large number of areas and fields. The rising scope of AI applications boosts the development and growth of autonomous agents

Fast pace improvements in cloud technology and technological advancements fosters the growth of this market

Rising access and use of parallel computational resources

Rising costs of security and maintenance of on-premises solution stimulates the growth of autonomous agents, as they reduce the operational and maintenance costs

Growing size and complexity of data sets boosts the need for autonomous agents

Rising improvements and use of Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML)

Use of autonomous agents improves performance, with enhanced scalability and efficiency by access to real time information

Competitive Analysis: Global Autonomous Agents Market

Global autonomous agents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of autonomous agents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Autonomous Agents Market: Restraints

Absence of skilled workers and proper standards of performance

Huge initial cost of setup and heavy investments retrains the growth of this market

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

