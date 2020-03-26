The Global Player Tracking Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Player Tracking Market spread across 112 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 45 Tables and 26 Figures are now available in this Research report.

The Global Player Tracking Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.1 Billion in 2018 to US$ 7.3 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.8% during the forecast period. The player tracking market is driven by various factors, such as growing demand for real-time data collection and analysis and availability of cost-effective and high-end computing solutions in the area of sports.

Get Free Sample Research Report of Player Tracking Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2153818

Most Popular Companies in the Player Tracking Market include are Catapult (Australia), STAT Sports (UK), Zebra Technologies (US), ChyronHego Corporation (US), Polar (Finland), STATS LLC (US), JOHAN Sports (Netherlands), Sonda Sports (Poland), Xampion (Finland), Kinexon (Germany), Advanced Sports Analytics (US), Sports Performance Tracking (Australia), Q-Track (US), PlayGineering (Latvia), and Exelio (Italy).

“Optical solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Optical solutions provide real-time live streaming in large areas, such as training field and stadium to monitor game play of all the players on the field/court of play. It helps in tracking player performance using HD cameras, software, and statistical algorithms in real-time. Furthermore, it provides recorded videos to coaches and team management for post-match discussion to understand and device game strategy in preceding matches. It helps in monitoring some of the key features, such as speed, distance run, stamina, acceleration, and team formations through the optical player tracking solutions.

“Fitness application segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period”

Fitness tracking application is one of the areas where player tracking solution adoption is high. Player tracking devices or solutions are worn on the wrist, chest, or ears, and designed to monitor outdoor activities with accuracy and reliability for fitness application. These solutions are used to track and monitor different sports activities and analyze various fitness-related metrics, such as speed, distance, exhalation, sleeping habits, and pulse rates.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

The APAC region comprises key economies such as India, China, Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh which organize series of sports leagues, and participate in world sports events featuring cricket, hockey, badminton, athletics, and more. Continuous growth in internet penetration, cloud technology, and smart devices penetration among various sports organizations in the region are driving the adoption of player tracking solutions in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By designation: C-level – 25%, D-level – 25%, and Others – 50%

By region: North America – 25%, Europe – 25%, APAC– 50%

A Discount can be asked before order a copy of Player Tracking Market report at htps://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2153818

Study Objectives :