“The Europe nutraceuticals market is accounted to US$ 59,269.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 108,044.7 Mn by 2027.”

Nutraceuticals is medically or nutritionally active food. This functional food is enriched with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients and are consumed for maintaining the gut health. It helps in reducing the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. It also provides physiological benefits. They are of many types, namely, functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements and personal care and pharmaceuticals. They also have a wide range of application in general wellness, beauty and anti-ageing, weight management, digestive health and sports and energy. The Nutraceuticals market is rapidly growing at a faster pace over the past few years.

Nutraceuticals are gaining popularity among the customers due to their potential nutritional and therapeutic effects. Over the past few years, nutraceuticals are consumed as a preventive measure for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, allergy, Alzheimer, cardiovascular, eye, immune, inflammatory and Parkinson’s diseases, and obesity. For instance, Arthritis is a common disease which results in joint replacement surgery. Nutraceuticals are used as an alternative treatment for pathological manifestations of arthritic disease. The consumption of fish oils such as cod liver oil in the diet helps to prevent arthritic disease. Similarly, Alzheimer’s disease (AD), also known as primary degenerative dementia of the Alzheimer’s type (PDDAT) is the most common form of dementia.

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases to favor the Europe nutraceuticals market

Type Insights

The Europe nutraceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type as – functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceuticals. The functional food segment in the Europe nutraceuticals market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market, whereas the functional beverages segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. Functional beverages have originated from vegetable juices and herbs and also include coffee, cocoa, tea and other non-alcoholic drinks that prove to be not only nutritional but also have high medicinal qualities and serve to be effective to prevent diseases.

The functional beverages have proven to be excellent, delivering means for bioactive compounds and nutrients, including plant extracts, antioxidants, fatty acids, fiber, probiotics, and prebiotics. The functional beverages include functional beverage market includes energy drinks, fortified juice, sports drinks, dairy and dairy alternative drinks, and others. The growing consumer’s inclination toward non-alcoholic beverages and various health benefits associated with it has raised the demand for functional beverages in recent years.

