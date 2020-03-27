“The North America nutraceuticals market is accounted to US$ 93,520.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 173,709.7 Mn by 2027.”

Nutraceuticals is medically or nutritionally active food. This functional food is enriched with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients and are consumed for maintaining the gut health. It helps in reducing the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. It also provides physiological benefits. They are of many types, namely, functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements and personal care and pharmaceuticals. They also have a wide range of application in general wellness, beauty and anti-ageing, weight management, digestive health and sports and energy.

The Nutraceuticals market is rapidly growing at a faster pace over the past few years. Increase in the disposable income coupled with changing lifestyle is attracting consumers to consume nutraceuticals or functional foods in the daily diet. Currently, a healthy gut system is a major concern among health-conscious consumers. Functional food enrich with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients are consumed for maintaining gut health. Additionally, functional foods help to reduce the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases and also provide physiological benefits. The current trend among consumers to take preventive action to minimize the possibility of health issues further boost the demand for nutraceuticals. Consumers prefer to consume nutraceuticals rather than pharmaceutical drugs to prevent various diseases.

Growth in the demand for functional food and beverages owing to increasing health consciousness amongst consumers

Nutraceutical ingredients such as vitamins and minerals are added in the functional food and beverages to enhance the nutritional value. Functional foods have a positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition and also promote optimal health. Functional food and beverages are enhanced with nutrition that are not provided naturally. For example, calcium is added to fruit juices, and milk is fortified with vitamin D. The children are particularly facing health problems due to nutrient deficiencies.

Many children and teenagers don’t meet daily nutrient requirements that are necessary to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Functional foods are important sources of nutrients for kids, especially for iron, zinc, and B vitamins. Rising awareness regarding nutrient deficiencies such as iodine, vitamin A & D, and myopia is expected to lead to the growth of functional foods and beverages during the forecast period.

Type Insights

The North America nutraceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type as – functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceuticals. The functional food segment in the North America nutraceuticals market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market. Nutraceuticals have helped people realize that food not only provides us with nutrition but also has medicinal importance that can help fight against chronic diseases.

Functional foods are food that provides us with enhanced health and performance by the introduction of ingredients that they lack naturally or the modification of the ingredients that are present. Nutraceuticals have helped to improve and maintain functional aspects of the body such as the bone strength, dental health, the digestive system, cardiovascular system, immune system and the digestive system. The rich nutritional profile and the various benefits such as antioxidants, anti-aging, muscle growth and others attribute have favored the North America nutraceuticals market to a large extend. In addition, increasing demand for nutritional and fortified food products has driven the growth of market.

