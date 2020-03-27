Dental Implants market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 802.2 Mn in the year 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,498.3 Mn by 2027 growing at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% for the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of dental diseases. On the other hand, limited reimbursements are restraining the growth of the market and are likely to harm the market growth in the coming years. The dental cosmetic industry has gained substantial traction and fame over a period. The field aims at improving the appearance of gums, teeth, and different types of teeth bites. Tooth loss is one of the sensitive indicators of access to dental care and overall dental health. From a broad perspective, the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s, according to a study by National Health Services.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009259/

Company Profiles

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

Institut Straumann AG

Avinent

Osstem Implant.Co.

Ltd, Bicon, LLC.

Dio Implant

Dentium

Adin Global

Despite these improvements, significant disparities remain in some population groups related to tooth loss and insufficient dental care. The majority of the patients across the globe suffer from tooth loss due to factors such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. However, missing teeth can now be recovered with the help of new age and advanced dental implants. The dental implants provide a strong foundation for the teeth that almost matches with the natural teeth.

The dental implants market is creating various opportunities. In recent years, dental treatment has emerged as an increasingly popular type of medical tourism. This trending treatment where in patients travel outside of their local healthcare system for a substantially lower cost healthcare services. The procedures typically take place at the end of a vacation to make the most of the travel expenses.South Korea is expected to lead the market in the region. The dental tourism in various countries has flourished and is expected to witness rapid growth due to high-quality surgical practices at a low price as compared to developed countries. Moreover, high costs of dental implants & dental bridges are expected to impact the market growth. Therefore, considering the factors mentioned above, the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute the largest share in the APAC region during the forecast period.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009259/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the APAC dental implants market.

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies in realigning their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the APAC dental implants market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth; offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest concerning client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.