The global bread market is accounted to US$ 190,550.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 260,930.3 Mn by 2027.

Europe bears the largest share for breads. Bread is considered as the staple food in most of the European countries. Transforming lifestyles and food habits of consumers have had a noteworthy influence on the bread market in Europe. Although the bread consumption in Europe is stable and the market for bread is not likely to grow intensely, there is still continuous demand for greater variety of bread in many countries. Apart from convenience, European consumers prefer natural and whole meal breads with other ingredients such as oats, bran, and seeds.

The bread market is bifurcated based on product type as loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta and others. In 2018, the loaves industry segment dominated the global bread market. The shaping of loaf bread into various shapes such as rectangular, squared or round makes it ideal for sandwiches, burgers and other types of bread that have been a notable factor for the rising demand of bread loaves all over the world and has helped to propel the bread market all over the globe. In addition, the increasing demand for fast food items such as sandwiches all over the globe has favored the expansion of the bread market and is estimated to be a driving factor for the bread market all over the globe.

Some of the major players in the bread market include Associated British Foods Plc, Almarai Company, Barilla G. E R. Fratelli S.P.A, Aryzta Ag, Britannia Industries Ltd, Campbell Soup Company, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Fuji Baking Co., Ltd. And Goodman Fielder Pty., Ltd among others.

Bread is widely consumed as a staple among consumers in most countries. Loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta, are among the significant types of bread that are consumed worldwide. These bread are used in a variety of dishes, for instance, ciabatta and sandwich bread are used to make sandwiches and paninis, buns are used to make burgers, loaves and baguettes can be served with dips and also used to make garlic bread. Tortilla, naan, pita is the types of flatbreads used in various cuisines and dishes. Plain bread is prepared by baking a dough of flour with water. However, changing the taste preferences of consumers has encouraged the bakers to introduce innovative food products such as multigrain bread, bread with fruits, nuts, certain spices, or cocoa as ingredients for the household consumer. Besides, the factors such as busy & hectic life schedules resulting in less or no time for cooking meals at home have raised the demand for convenient and packaged food that supports the sales of bread and related bakery products. Rising disposable income and the inclination of consumers towards exploring new tastes & flavors are responsible for driving heavy traffic at restaurants, QSRs, and cafes.

Based on product type, the bread market is bifurcated as loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta, and other types. Loaves segment dominated the global bread market whereas the burger buns segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. A loaf is a type of bread with elongated and rounded structure. It is common to bake bread in a rectangular-shaped bread pan, which is also called as a loaf pan, as some kinds of bread dough tend to collapse and spread out during the baking process. Dough with a denser viscosity can be hand-molded into the preferred loaf shape and baked on a flat oven tray. The shaping of loaf bread into various shapes such as rectangular, squared or round makes it ideal for sandwiches, burgers and other types of bread that have been a notable factor for the rising demand of bread loaves all over the world and has helped to propel the bread market all over the globe. This further boosts the overall bread market globally.

