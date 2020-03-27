The mhealth market is estimated to account for US$ 246,820.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 22,722.1 Mn in 2017.

“mHealth Market: Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027″ gives a detailed future prospects of the mHealth market. The report highlights the major market events including market players, latest trends, technological advancements and growth opportunities in the mHealth market that helps industry experts and investors to take vital business decisions. Additionally, the report focuses on why the interest for mHealth is expanding and all the imperative factors that contribute to overall market growth.

In addition, the report discusses mHealth business strategies, sales and market channels, market volume and buyers information, demand and supply ratio across the globe. The report segments the worldwide mHealth based on the type of product, end users, and regions. It describes the performance of an individual segment in mHealth growth.

mHealth Market – Key Companies Profiled

LifeWatch

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

3. Medtronic

4. Boston Scientific Corporation

5. athenahealth, Inc.

6. Honeywell Life Care Solutions

7. Cisco Systems, Inc.

8. OMRON Corporation

9. Masimo

10. AgaMatrix, Inc

The increasing acceptance of mobile health expected to propel the growth of the mhealth market in the forecast period. The mobile health is the most advanced and exciting development which is developed to widely distribute the medical information or health data to patients, in a timely manner. The ongoing progression of wireless communications technology with doubtless help bring the mHealth initiatives to maturity in the forecast period. Additionally, the other applications of mhealth including emergency response systems, patient safety systems and health extension services are the emerging trends that help to boost the demand for mhealth services.

This report will help you determine and analyze your portfolio of key market players with information such as company profile, components and services offered, financial information from the past three years, and key developments It helps you to develop a strategy to gain a competitive edge in the past 5 years. The market payers from mHealth Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for mHealth in the global market.

The report addresses the following queries related to the mHealth market

How has the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the mHealth market establish? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the mHealth market in 2020? How can the emerging players in the mHealth market set their position in the mHealth market?

This report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the mHealth market based on products and applications. This report evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, namely drivers, margins, opportunities and future trends, and provides a thorough PEST analysis for all five regions.

