According to Market Study Report, Oncology Nutrition Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Oncology Nutrition Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Oncology Nutrition Market.

The oncology nutrition market is expected to reach USD 2.21 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.46 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.7%. The overall growth of the market is largely driven by the shifting focus from parenteral to enteral nutrition, increasing incidence of cancer, growing demand for nutritional feeding in the homecare sector, rising number of patients being treated for malnutrition, and increasing quality of clinical research on nutritional interventions.

“The head and neck cancers segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on cancer type, the oncology nutrition market is segmented into head & neck cancers, stomach & gastrointestinal cancers, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer, and other cancers. The head & neck cancers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of head and neck cancers across the globe.

“APAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the oncology nutrition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America commanded a major share of the oncology nutrition market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The significant growth of the Asia Pacific market is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases & disorders, increasing number of preterm births, rising geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the oncology nutrition market for different types of cancer

for different types of cancer To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, and industry-specific opportunities)

To forecast the size of the oncology nutrition market, in four main regions —North America (along with countries), Europe (along with countries), Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

To identify and profile key players in the global oncology nutrition market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

Target Audience:

1 Manufacturers and vendors of enteral feeding formulas

2 Research associations related to enteral nutrition and oncology

3 Hospitals, nursing homes, and LTC facilities

4 Various research and consulting firms

5 Distributors of enteral feeding formulas

6 Healthcare institutions

7 Research institutes

8 Venture capitalists and investors