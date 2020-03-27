ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Gunshot Detection System Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Gunshot Detection System Market 2019 Report aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as solution, application, system, installation, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The Gunshot Detection System (GDS) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 564 Million in 2019 to US$ 1,008 Million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.30% during the forecast period.

Most Popular Companies in the Gunshot Detection System Market:

SST, Inc. (US)

Raytheon (US)

QinetiQ North America (US)

Shooter Detection Systems LLC. (US)

Acoem Group (France)

Thales Group (France)

“Vehicle installations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the gunshot detection system marketin 2019”

Based on installation, the vehicle installations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the gunshot detection system market in 2019. The growth in the vehicle installations segment is owing to the upgradation of existing armored vehicle fleets. The increasing delivery of new armored vehicles is also leading to the increasing demand for armored vehicles. Increasing soldier modernization programs are also contributing to the demand for overall GDS.

“North America is expected to lead the gunshot detection system market during the forecast period”

North America has the highest firearms possession to population ratio across the world. The US in the region accounts for the largest civilian gunfire deaths. Need for better surveillance and safety systems from gunfire in cities are the prime drivers for gunshot detection systems in the region.

Break-up of profiles of primary participants in the gunshot detection system market

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America –45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%,Rest of the World –5%

