Testing for presence of toxic compounds is an important step during development of new products such as drugs, cosmetics, and food additives, which can save both time and developmental costs as well as reduce the probability of failure during later stages. In vitro toxicity testing is a procedure that helps examine the presence of these toxic compounds over an isolated part of the organism.

The global in vitro toxicity testing market size is estimated to be $2,921 million in 2015 and expected to reach $7,813 million registering a CAGR of 15.07% from 2016 to 2022. The growth of in vitro toxicity testing market is attributed to the increase in number of R&D procedures, which require in vitro testing, ban on animal testing, and increase in awareness about the environmental concerns.

Some of the key players of In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market:

Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioReliance, Inc., Alere, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., General Electric Company, Covance, Inc., Catalent, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

However, factors such as reduction in adoption rate and incapability of in vitro models to determine autoimmunity and immunostimulation can hinder the market growth.

The Global In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global In Vitro Toxicity Testing market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall In Vitro Toxicity Testing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

