Identity verification market is expected to reach USD 19.29 billion by 2027 witnessing the market growth at a rate of 15.36% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on global identity verification market analyses the growth of the industries constituting the different applications, collecting this information in the form of an extensive market report to help you in understanding and take advantage of the different market insights. There has been a significant surge in the number of frauds detected in the different business models with a large number of these frauds related to identity theft and the subsequent data breaches caused by these actions. This factor is resulting in the positive growth rate for identity verification market for the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. There is also the presence of a number of strict regulations and compliances from the different applicable verticals with most of them focusing on adoption of better measures for identity verification and security measures to ensure that the prevalence of data breaches can be lessened.

Identity Verification Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Identity Verification market are Jumio, Trulioo, iDenfy, Gemalto NV, Authenteq, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., LexisNexis, Equifax, Inc., Mitek Systems, Inc., Onfido, Acuant, Inc., IDEMIA, IDMERIT, TransUnion LLC, DataFlow Verification Services (Hong Kong) Ltd., Melissa Inc., IDOLOGY, GB Group plc among other

Global identity verification market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to identity verification market.

Global identity verification market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, deployment mode, organizations size and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share for identity verification market, while the highest growth rate is expected to be prevalent with the Asia-Pacific region. The major factors behind these positions of the different regions are the significant digitalization trend and adoption of advanced computing technological utilization from the North America region, whereas the increased adoption rate for better security measures from SMEs of Asia-Pacific region is resulting in the highest growth rate.

By Component (Solutions, Services),

Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises),

Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises),

Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Others)

