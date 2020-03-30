Guidewire is a medical device used to position an endotracheal tube, IV catheter, gastric feeding tube or central venous line. During biopsy, it is used to localize a tumor. A guidewire is typically inserted through a small incision in the groin and are also used to guide catheter products to a desired treatment location within the body. It has wide range of applications in various fields such as cardiology, urology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology and others.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, extensive use of guidewires in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers and increasing number of surgical procedures are key factors fuelling the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and cancer also determine the growth of the market. As per the Center for Prevention and Control (CDC), in the US, nearly 610,000 people die of heart disease every year. Also, heart disease a major health problem among both the men and women.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cardinal Health, Cook, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation and others.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into diagnostic and surgical guidewires. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into stainless steel, nitinol, platinum, titanium, tungsten, and others materials. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cardiology, urology, vascular, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, and other applications. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

