“The MENA car rental services market accounted to US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.8 Bn by 2027.”

Geographically, the MENA car rental services market is segmented into North Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of MENA. UAE led the MENA car rental services market in 2018 with a significant market share, as, Dubai is one of the most rapidly emerging business centres across the globe, as well as the attractive infrastructure of the city, is attracting huge tourist to visit the city. Thus, the demand for car rental services in the country is growing at a faster pace. Some of the prominent car rental service provider in the UAE market are Hertz, Europcar, SIXT, Thrifty, and Avis Hala. UAE is followed by Saudi Arabia and the growth is mainly driven by the country’s tourism industry.

Moreover, the strong economic support has facilitated the consistent development in the car rental services resulting in significant sources of business for intelligent transportation-related services such as rate comparing tools, 24*7 customer service, and many more. The North African car rental service market is a combination of both leisure and the European customer base of leading car rental brands, which offers enhance the demand for short-term inbound rentals services. The Rest of MENA market includes countries such as Tunisia, Mauritania, Oman, Qatar, Palestine, Morocco, Egypt, and Libya among others. The growth rate in the countries present in rest of MENA for car rental service market is growing at a sluggish rate.

High cost of car ownership as compared to car rental

The car rental industry has been experiencing noteworthy changes pertaining to technological advances along with the significant changes in customer behavior and preference. Technological advancements allow car rental service providers to introduce innovative products and services to meet the continuously evolving customer needs. The consumer behavior toward the use of cars has been shifting over the past few years through car rental and car sharing services. This transformation has accompanied the supply as well as the expansion of several services conventionally offered by companies that focus all their activities on the mobility market, including car rental companies.

Integration of technology-driven solutions to offer better customer services

Several car rental companies are focusing on offering advanced technology-driven solutions to their customers with intent to offer improved customer service as well as to distinguish their services from those offered by their competitors. In October 2019, Enterprise Holdings introduced Entegral, an integrated software solution capable of simplifying the post-accident process; this product enabled service providers to get customers on their way, back into their cars.

Rental Location Insights

The non-airport segment led the MENA car rental servicesmarket, by rental location , with share of 62.42% in 2018; it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% of the MENA car rental services market during the forecast period. The non-airport rental location provides various types of advantages such as it offers customers a suitable and geographically wide-ranging network of car rental locations, and it contributes to higher vehicle use as a result of the longer average rental periods related to non-airport business.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are reasons behind MENA car rental services industry growth?

The air-passenger traffic in developing countries of Middle East and North Africa is increasing with the demographic and economic growth, change in tourism trends, and development in existing and new routes. The growth of air-passenger traffic highly influences the on-airport segment. Airport locations usually generate higher revenue per unit as to the train stations located in downtown areas.

What are market opportunities for MENA car rental services Market?

In recent years, the car rental services market has noticed the development of economical offers to fulfil augmented demand for more reasonably priced services. The low-cost services segment comprises all low-price rental offers, including a reduced number of offerings and services along with a narrower choice of brands, categories, and car models. Several well-recognized market players have acquired car rental companies offering services to the customers who are conscious about the rent.

Which vehicle segment holds the major share in MENA car rental services market based on car category?

The car rental services market by car category was led by compact & intermediate segment which held a market share of 21.95% in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period to account for 20.39% of the car rental services market share by 2027. . A compact car offers much more interior space for passengers, along with trunk space. Small compact cars are an appropriate choice for extra storage space as well as ease of travel. Moreover, the intermediate car category can accommodate four adults and one child, along with space for two checked size baggage and one cabin size baggage.

