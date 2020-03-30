“The radar level transmitter market was valued US$ 654.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 996.0 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 4.8% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.”

The global radar level transmitter market is heavily fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of companies operating in the market. Furthermore, the presence of global players with the strong geographic reach intensifies the competiton in the radar level transmitter market. Presently, a significant number of market players operating in the global radar level transmitter market are focused on offering advanced products to attract new customers and gain a strong market position. However, the market does include a large number of regional players with a with a strong brand value in the local markets. The Middle East & Africa radar level transmitter market is expeted to witness an CAGR growth rate of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE00002197/

Global Radar level transmitter Market – Company Profiles

Ametek Inc. ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Krohne Group

Magnetrol

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Vega Grieshaber KG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Growing popularity of non-contact based transmitters

Among the type of radar level transmitters, the ability of non-contact based radar level transmitters to emit narrow microwave pulses without contacting the measurement material (solid or liquid) over contact based instrument provide numerous benefit to the end-user. Subsequently, the technology has gained significant market penetration among industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, oil & gas, and medical, to name a few industries. The primary scope for application of non-contact based transmitters constitutes monitoring of corrosive & non-corrosive liquid levels, environment healthiness, tanks, liquid processing vessels, and silos, among other industrial equipment.

Thus, factors such as instruments cost-effectiveness, non-contact driven level measurement, and reliable solution for continuous flow level measurement has a profound influence over its adoption across other commercial application despite its superior cost. As a result, the growing popularity of non-contact based radar level transmitters across different end-user industries is anticipated to continue to boost the market growth and subsequently provide substantial profitable market opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

Surge in demand for efficient level measurement solutions from end-user industries

Level measurement techniques such as radar are instruments that provide the measurement of liquids and other materials through the application of electromagnetic properties of the measuring materials. As a result, devices have a significantly broad scope of use across numerous industrial as well as commercial such as oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, paper & pulp, marine, water & wastewater treatment, mining, and pharmaceuticals among other industries. The instruments owing to their functional applications across different industrial processes and production activities have witnessed an unprecedented due to the growing demand for improving production output, especially in the past few years.

Furthermore, the increasing demand from different industry verticals has also propelled the market for superior and efficient radar level measurement based instruments among various industry verticals. In addition to this, the recent availability of low-cost radar level transmitters along with the steady decline in average prices of the device over the past decade has facilitated its adoption among small and medium enterprises resulting in their lucrative market growth during the forecast period over ultrasonic technology-based level measurement instruments.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE00002197/

Frequently Asked Questions

Which region leads the radar level transmitter market?

Asia-Pacific region leads the radar level transmitter market. The radar level transmitter market in APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing owing to its strong focus in the oil and gas industry. APAC has witnessed a noteworthy growth in manufacturing activities owing to low manufacturing costs and supportive local governments. Additionally, the rising demand for chemicals and the growing population in APAC countries such as India and China are driving the chemical industry in the region. China and India are considered huge markets for radar level transmitters due to their increasing industrial manufacturing activities.

Which technology has the highest demand in the radar level transmitter Market?

Currently, guided wave radar is one of the fastest increasing technologies for level measurement in the process industries such as food & beverages, chemical, energy & power, and among others. The process industries mostly prefer the technology as it is one of the fastest-growing level control technologies and has gained incredible acceptance owing to the substantial advantages it provides, such as it is not affected by high turbulence or vibrations. Thus, the efficiency and the flexibility of the guided wave radar is empowering the industries to maintain the accuracy and ease of integration is driving the radar level transmitter market.

By Medium which segment dominates the radar level transmitter market?

By medium, liquid segment dominates the radar level transmitter market. The increasing demand for radar level transmitters in water and wastewater industry are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the decorative radar level transmitter market.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.