“The ceramic matrix composites market accounted to US$ 8,560.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 18,485.0 Mn by 2027.”

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) are the materials consisting of a ceramic matrix combined with ceramic material reinforcements such as oxides or carbides. Ceramic materials are inorganic and nonmetallic solids, which are crystalline. They exhibit improved crack resistance and do not rupture easily under heavy loads as compared to conventional technical ceramics.

Europe bears the largest share for ceramic matrix composites market. Europe is considered as a well-established market for Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC). The ceramic matrix composites market has gained a significant place in the European economy, fostering growth, innovation, and employment. Ceramic matrix composites is closely related to various industrial sectors such as defense, aerospace, energy and power electrical and electronics industries. The mechanical properties of the ceramic matrix composites such as high heat resistance and tensile strength make it an important part of the automotive, defense and aerospace sectors. The rise in application base in various end use industries is expected to provide the opportunity for the growth of ceramic matrix composites market.

Rapid growth in automotive sector across developing economies has led to the growth of ceramic matrix composites market

The high-temperature resistance and high tensile strength of ceramic matrix composites make it ideal for automotive applications. Automotive manufacturers prefer to use ceramic matrix composites in their automotive engine components. This has led to the growth of ceramic matrix composites market. Ceramic matrix composites are durable, lighter, and can withstand very high temperatures. They are heat-resistant and can operate with little or no cooling, thus reducing the use of cooling air in engines. These features of ceramic matrix composites projected to replace conventional alloys and metal components in automotive engines, which helps to reduce the weight of automobiles and achieve higher efficiency.

The automobile industry in developing economies such as China, India & Japan is outpacing at a higher rate. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, China continues to be the world’s largest vehicle market, with a rise of 3.19% in the annual production of motor vehicles. Factors such as reduced tariffs on imported cars and auto parts coupled with the increase in production of personal passenger cars and commercial vehicles will drive the demand for ceramic matrix composites in the automobile industry drives the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market.

Ceramic matrix composites with nano technology will create growth opportunities for the global ceramic matrix composites market

Ceramic matrix composites (CMC) are promising materials for use in high-temperature structural applications. This class of materials offers high strength to density ratios. Also, their higher temperature capability over conventional super alloys may allow for components that require little or no cooling. This benefit can lead to simpler component designs and weight savings. They can withstand high stresses and temperatures than the traditional alumina, silicon carbide, which fracture easily under mechanical loads. These materials can also contribute to increasing the operating efficiency due to higher operating temperatures being achieved. In recent years, the fields of the nanocomposite materials have received a lot of attention among scientists and engineers. They are continuously involved in R&D activities to optimize the structural properties of ceramic matrix composites, especially the carbon/carbon composites. The use of ceramic matrix composites with nanotechnology decreases the overall production cost of ceramic matrix composites and make them able to be used for long-lasting applications in various end-use industries. This has led to the growth of ceramic matrix composites market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which product type is leading the ceramic matrix composites market?

Global ceramic matrix composites market in oxides product is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019 â€“ 2027. The oxides ceramic matrix composites are gaining increasing importance as a mainstream material alternative for the high-temperature components, mainly in the industrial, advanced energy and aerospace sectors. These materials are known to compete with other alternatives such as titanium in terms of cost-reductions. The oxide ceramic matrix composites have significant potential in the oxidation sensitive component applications. The demand for oxide ceramic matrix composites has been growing considerably in the aerospace sector for turbine engines and other high-temperature components. The oxide ceramic matrix composites have excellent thermal and mechanical properties coupled with damage-tolerant quasi ductile fracture behavior, which has been a significant factor for its application in the high temperature processes.

Another supporting factor that has led to increasing demand for the oxide-ceramic matrix composites is its low weight and prolonged service lifetime. The oxide-ceramic matrix composites components such as changing racks, lift gates, or flame tubes have represented their potential in varied industrial high-temperature applications. The O-ceramic matrix composites components for gas turbines are currently being tested and developed. The oxide-ceramic matrix composites are light in weight due to their reduced density and mass. The increase in thermal efficiency and reduced maintenance cost have been a contributing factor to favor the oxide-ceramic matrix composites market all over the globe.

Which region has accounted to hold the largest share for the global ceramic matrix composites market?

The North American region led the ceramic matrix composites market in 2018. North America comprises developed and developing countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America will account for a remarkable share in the ceramic matrix composites market owing to the rigorous growth of aerospace and defense spending in the region. Over the forecast period, the commercial aerospace sector is also expected to gain significant movement. Rigorous research and development activities by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) for developing renewable energy sources are expected to create lucrative opportunities for ceramic matrix composites market in the region. Further, North America region has the existence of several ceramic matrix composite manufacturers such as COI Ceramics, INC. and Applied Thin Films, Inc., which are mainly focused on the adoption of various business strategies for increasing their production capacity.

What is the major driving factor to favor the ceramic matrix composites market all over the globe?

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) are the materials consisting of a ceramic matrix combined with ceramic oxides or carbides. Ceramic materials are inorganic and nonmetallic solids, which are crystalline. They exhibit improved crack resistance and do not rupture easily under heavy loads as compared to conventional technical ceramics. Ceramic matrix composites reinforced by either continuous long fibers or discontinuous short fibers. High mechanical strength, high stiffness, high thermal and shock resistance, high thermal stability, high corrosion resistance, and lightweight making them suitable for the number of applications in aerospace & defense, automotive, energy, and power industries. These favorable characteristics of the ceramic matrix composites is helping the product to grow and is being considered in a wide range of end user industry.

