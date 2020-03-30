“The Asia Pacific Cancer tissue diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 730.09 Mn in 2027 from US$ 410.78 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the rising number of cancer patients in the Asia Pacific and technological advancements and product launches in Asian countries whereas the lack of resources and awareness for cancer screening and treatment in poor/ less developed countries is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Developing countries in Asia have limited or fewer healthcare resources and hence use different strategies to diagnose different types of cancer. In developing poor countries, most of the population relies on the public healthcare systems as the healthcare infrastructures are poor in these countries. Despite advancements in the pharmaceuticals and treatment procedures, cancer is diagnosed in the advanced stages in developing countries as early detection or diagnosis, and treatment is not efficiently promoted.

Many of the low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) in Asia have very poor healthcare services, and the cancer burden is substantial in these countries. Despite the increasing burden of cancer, the disease is still a low priority in healthcare planning and expenditure in most of the Asian LMICs.

Furthermore, South Asian women show lower uptake of breast screening services, especially those from lower socioeconomic groups. Screening rates are low in South Asian populations because they have poor knowledge and awareness of cancer, low community awareness, poor communication between patients and healthcare professionals, and limited access to cancer health services. Thus cancer mortality is high in LMICs as compared with high-income countries (HICs).

There has been rise in cancer incidence and mortality rates in China, making cancer the leading cause of death since 2010 in the country. Much of the rising burden is due to population growth, aging population, and socio-demographic changes. As per data revealed by the WHO, an approximate 4.3 million new cases of cancer were detected as well as 2.9 million cancer deaths were recorded in the country during the year 2018. The prevalence of cancer, coupled with various technological advancements for detection is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in China during the forecast period.

ASIA PACIFIC CANCER TISSUE DIAGNOSTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

-By Test Type

• Immunohistochemical Tests

o Breast Cancer

o Colorectal Cancer

o Prostate Cancer

o Stomach Cancer

o Others

• In Situ Hybridization Tests

o Breast Cancer

o Lung Cancer

o Bladder Cancer

o Others

-By Country

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

