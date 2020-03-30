The Signaling Devices market accounted for US$ 1520 million in 2016 and is expected to grow during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 2675.3 million in 2025.

The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments. Signaling device generates an alarm to warn or indicate somebody by producing an audible sound or visible alert in case of emergency or other alert applications. The devices are linked with control panel and are installed at precise locations in such a way that when needed the people can be alerted and corrective measures can be taken. With a motive to minimize the losses that occur due to natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, hurricanes, volcano eruptions, and others, safety measures can be taken by using signaling devices.

Some of the leading signaling market players are ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries), Emerson Electric, Honeywell International Inc., L-3 Communication Holding, Inc., R.STAHL Inc., Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Thales Group and Werma Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG among others.

There has been constant development in signaling devices industry. Recently, R.STAHL introduced explosion-protected emergency luminaires with LEDs. Company’s latest emergency luminaires series 6009/1, are explosion protected in dust hazardous and gas hazardous areas and which have been especially developed for LED technology.

Signaling devices market by end-user vertical is segmented into warehouse & factories, mining, commercial, marine and others (energy and construction). Almost all the application area are increasingly demanding signaling devices capabilities that improve the mobility and productivity while limiting security risks. Warehouse and factories accounts for largest market share of signaling devices end-user market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Every year more than 37,000 fire and explosion accidents occurs in industries and manufacturing areas, leading to loss of property and life. Costly breakdowns, material shortages or manufacturing environment safety are some of the concerns need to be addressed with signaling devices installation in industries. Signaling devices by geography is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC, SAM and MEA. North America and Europe being most developed region globally and are also having strict government safety regulations, therefore is expected to account around 60% of the total signaling devices market. Many of the industrial, mining, oil & gas plants as well as commercial segment across the globe are facing serious issues related to explosion and accidents due to lack of on-time hazardous warning.

The global signaling devices market by geography is segmented into five region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global signaling devices market in 2016, followed by Europe. Germany and UK being two key countries in Europe region which will lead signaling devices market in this region and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

