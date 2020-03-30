The Home Automation Market is expected to grow from US$ 40.10 Bn in 2017 to US$ 113.82 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.93% between 2017 and 2025.

The market for home automation is gaining momentum in recent years attributed to higher simplicity and affordability through tablet and smartphone connectivity. However, several players in the market are operating with their proprietary technologies, as there is lack of standardization in the home automation market. It is difficult to estimate the return on investment due to numerous operating players and devices available are based on standard and proprietary technologies. Interoperability at device, application, and network is required to offer integrated solutions and to achieve economies of scale.

The US comprises of a huge number of aging population and it is further expected to reach around 72 million by 2030. About two-third of the severely disabled older people are solely dependent on the family for assisted care. This results in great stress for the young working population of the country. Thus, a more feasible and scalable solution is required to meet this demand. Enabling the aging people to live self-reliantly instead of in an adult care facility helps in providing financial savings along with improving the quality of life, reduction in the burden on aged care facilities, and deliver relief to family members. Several home automation solutions such as video surveillance and security alarms are beneficial for elderly people and these systems are expected to drive the growth of home automation market in the US.

The key companies profiled in this report include Johnson Controls International Plc., Siemens AG, Legrand, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Control4 Corporation, ABB Ltd., Crestron Electronics Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., and Ingersoll-Rand Plc..

The electricity prices globally are increasing constantly with the increasing demand for electricity. For instance, on an average, Mexico’s electricity prices are 25% higher than US and Canada. In 2016, the residential rate in Mexico increased by 22% for high-consumption users. Also, in June 2016, electricity prices for residential customers in South Australia were increased. This has created a concern for people residing in different countries regarding energy and cost savings. Thus, home automation solutions particularly, climate control solutions and lighting control solutions are expected to witness a growth and drive the home automation market. These solutions helps the users to control their electricity bills by operating lighting and thermostats of their houses.

Key findings of the study:

North America and Europe dominated the home automation market in 2016 with more than 70% combined market share each and are expected to continue their dominance in the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to account the largest home automation market share and would register a CAGR of 11.65%.

The market in Asia Pacific has been witnessing significant growth due to increasing population, rising infrastructure demand, and increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets in the region. In the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, APAC is estimated to foresee a CAGR of more than 19.00%.

Asia Pacific region comprises of several developing economies such as China and India, as well as Southeast Asian countries. These developing nations are witnessing a huge growth in their GDP, resulting in increased per capita income of the people. The rise in per capita income of the population has led to rise in living standard and affordability. Furthermore, the advancements in internet infrastructure of the region is also fueling the growth of the market.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the home automation market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global home automation market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

