The soil moisture sensor market is anticipated to reach US $288.2 million by 2027 from US$ 99.3 million in 2016 thereby registering an attractive CAGR growth rate of 12.7% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Soil moisture sensors are used to measure the water content in soil. Various laboratory and field measurement approach including remote sensing are available to measure soil moisture content, but the fastest and best one is with the use of soil moisture sensor devices. The soil moisture sensor can reduce outdoor water use by up to 62% or more over traditional irrigation methods. As a result, the Asia-Pacific region to witness the most attractive growth rate by region in the global soil moisture sensor market with a CAGR growth rate of 15.4% during the forecast period. Whereas, the South America soil moisture sensor market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 10.5% in the coming years.

The List of Companies 1. Sentek Pvt. Ltd.

2. Irrometer Company, Inc.

3. AquaCheck Pvt. Ltd.

4. Delta T Devices

5. Stevens Water Monitoring System, Inc

6. The Toro Company

7. Acclima Inc.

8. Decagon Devices

9. Campbell Scientific, Inc.

10. Imko Micromodultechnik Gmbh

Some of the major trends identified across the market include shifting consumer focus towards smart sensors, development of sensors allowing measurement at a larger area and rising utilization of sensors for residential use. Rising focus towards conservation of water, and increasing product application across industry verticals are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. Lacking consumer awareness towards the adoption of advanced irrigation techniques in agriculture sector primarily due to the presence of unskilled labor is identified as one of the major factor inhibiting the growth of the market.

Based on Type, Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensor segment is expected to remain dominant in terms of value share throughout the forecast period. The segment is estimated to account over 60% of value share in 2016. Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensor are primarily used for measuring the water content of the soil referencing with dielectric constant, electrical resistance or interaction with neutrons. These devices enable the users to make a reliable and accurate soil moisture measurements, thus making it ideal for applications related to soil science, environmental science, agricultural science, horticulture, biology, botany, and others.

Based on end-user vertical, agriculture segment is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to consumer focus towards water conservation during irrigation and enhanced quality of crops. Followed by agriculture, sports turf segment is expected to gain significant share in terms of revenue contribution. Consumer increasing focus towards field aesthetics and controlled growth of grass in sport outdoor arena is mainly during the growth of the segment.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Soil Moisture Sensor industry.

