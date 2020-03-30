Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market Research report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

Recreational oxygen is also called as consumer oxygen that is used to improve brain functioning and also to advance athletic endurance. The medical oxygen cannot work at the place of recreational oxygen since the medical oxygen is used to treat purposes and is measured by the FDA as a therapy. The equipment used for the delivery of recreational oxygen is known as recreational oxygen equipment. The portable oxygen devices have been affordable and support a movable lifestyle that is extended to a broader range of people using recreational oxygen.

Recreational oxygen equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as fast rising pollution across the globe, high prevalence of Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome (OHS) and respiratory diseases along with unhealthy lifestyle, and technological advancements associated with the equipment of recreational oxygen. Moreover, increasing geriatric population is boosting the demand for home-based oxygen therapy is also offering opportunity in the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2. Oxygen Plus, Inc.

3. 2ND WIND OXYGEN BARS

4. Boost Oxygen, LLC

5. CAIRE Inc.

6. Invacare Corporation

7. Pure O2 Ltd

8. Chart Industries

9. DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

10. Inogen

The global recreational oxygen equipment market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as oxygen concentrators, oxygen bar equipment, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented as medical, athletics/sports, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global recreational oxygen equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The recreational oxygen equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting recreational oxygen equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the recreational oxygen equipment market in these regions.

