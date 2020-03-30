A fresh research report titled “Digital Signage Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 186 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Digital Signage Market is expected to grow from US$ 20.8 Billion in 2019 to US$ 29.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3%.This spread across 186 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 63 tables and 56 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Antimicrobial Textile Market include are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), NEC Corp. (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sharp (Foxconn) (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar) (China), Sony (Japan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), BARCO (Belgium), Panasonic (Japan), Goodview Electronics (China), Scala (US), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), Omnivex Corporation (Canada), Deepsky Corporation (Hong Kong), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Exceptional 3D (US), Daktronics (US), Christie Digital Systems (US), Intuiface (France), and BenQ (Taiwan).

There is an increasing adoption of software in digital signage used in indoor and outdoor applications; it makes the system interactive and easy to use. This leads to improved customer retention by providing an enhanced experience for customers through interactive screens. Content management software is widely used in the market for the effective management of content to be displayed through a digital signage solution.

“Retail vertical to hold largest market share during forecast period”

Retail vertical currently accounts for the largest share of the digital signage market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Digital signage has a high demand in retail as it helps in engaging customers with menu boards, billboards, and kiosks to increase impulsive shopping, and display information regarding the usage and benefits of products or services. Retail companies are adopting display devices to enrich customers’ shopping experience and simplify display management.

“APAC to record highest growth rate during forecast period”

The market in APAC is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the digital signage market. The growth is mainly attributed to increasing developments in the field of retail, transportation, public infrastructure, and corporate. The retail vertical is thriving because of strong economic growth, rising consumerism, rising standards of living, increasing disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles; this is expected to increase the demand for digital signage in this region.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the digital signage market, in terms of value, by region—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To analyze strategic approaches such as product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, and partnerships in the digital signage market

To define and describe the digital signage market, in terms of value, by offering, product, application, vertical, and Geography

To estimate and forecast the digital signage display market, in terms of volume, segmented on the basis of display technology

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To identify the opportunities for various stakeholders such as digital signage manufacturers, component suppliers, and brand product manufacturers by identifying high-growth segments and emerging use cases of the digital signage market

To strategically analyze micromarkets with regard to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in

terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders

Competitive Landscape of Digital Signage Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Digital Signage Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

6 Competitive Situations and Trends

6.1 Product Launches and Developments

6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, & Joint Developments

6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.4 Expansions