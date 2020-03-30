A fresh report titled “Player Tracking Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 112 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Player Tracking Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.1 Billion in 2018 to US$ 7.3 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 112 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 45 Tables and 26 Figures are now available in this research.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2153818

Top Companies profiled in the Player Tracking Market:

Catapult (Australia)

STAT Sports (UK)

Zebra Technologies (US)

ChyronHego Corporation (US)

Polar (Finland)

STATS LLC (US)

JOHAN Sports (Netherlands)

Sonda Sports (Poland)

Xampion (Finland)

Kinexon (Germany)

Advanced Sports Analytics (US)

Sports Performance Tracking (Australia)

Q-Track (US)

PlayGineering (Latvia)

Exelio (Italy)

Optical solutions provide real-time live streaming in large areas, such as training field and stadium to monitor game play of all the players on the field/court of play. It helps in tracking player performance using HD cameras, software, and statistical algorithms in real-time. Furthermore, it provides recorded videos to coaches and team management for post-match discussion to understand and device game strategy in preceding matches. It helps in monitoring some of the key features, such as speed, distance run, stamina, acceleration, and team formations through the optical player tracking solutions.

Fitness tracking application is one of the areas where player tracking solution adoption is high. Player tracking devices or solutions are worn on the wrist, chest, or ears, and designed to monitor outdoor activities with accuracy and reliability for fitness application. These solutions are used to track and monitor different sports activities and analyze various fitness-related metrics, such as speed, distance, exhalation, sleeping habits, and pulse rates. Most of the organizations, such as Catapult sports, Chyronhego, Indiegogo, Stat Sports are offering player tracking solutions in fitness tracking.

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2153818

The APAC region comprises key economies such as India, China, Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh which organize series of sports leagues, and participate in world sports events featuring cricket, hockey, badminton, athletics, and more. Continuous growth in internet penetration, cloud technology, and smart devices penetration among various sports organizations in the region are driving the adoption of player tracking solutions in the region. Domestic leagues in the region use extensive technology-based wearable and optical devices to track player performance and behavior on the field.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To profile the key players in the player tracking market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in each microsegment

and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in each microsegment To define, describe, and forecast the player tracking market by component (solutions and services), end user, application, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the market

To forecast the market size of the 5 main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To analyze the competitive developments, such as agreements, partnerships, alliances, and acquisitions, in the market

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2153818

Competitive Landscape of Player Tracking Market:

1 Microquadrant Overview

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Competitive Landscape Overview

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions