The Global E-bike Market is estimated to be USD 21.1 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 38.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.01%. Many countries across the globe are facing the problem of traffic congestion, especially in crowded cities. This report spread across 221 Pages, profiling 09 companies and supported with 48 tables and 42 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the E-bike Market:

Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan)

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

Accell Group N.V (Netherlands)

Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd (China)

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd (China)

Pedego Electric Bikes (US)

Merida Industry Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

Trek Bicycle Corporation (US)

Specialized Bicycles (US)

“Class-III segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period”

The class-III e-bike segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the global e-bike market. Class-III e-bikes, which are also known as speed pedal-assisted electric bicycle, provide assistance only when the rider is pedaling and stop providing assistance when the bicycle reaches 28 mph. These e-bikes are allowed on roads, adjacent bike lanes, or private property due to their higher speed than the other two classes, i.e. class-I and class-II. These e-bikes are expected to help replace cars in many cities.

“Class-I segment is estimated to be the largest market, in terms of value.”

Class-I e-bikes are anticipated to hold the largest share of the e-bike market. Class-I e-bikes provide assistance only when the rider is pedaling and stop providing assistance when the bicycle reaches 20 mph. This type of e-bike can operate on any paved surface. Also, class-I e-bikes are compatible with e-bike laws of most of the countries. Thus, class-I e-bikes are expected to witness incremental growth during the forecast period.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest growing market for e-bikes during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest e-bike market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies of the world such as China and India. China, which is the largest market in the Asia Pacific, holds about 98% market share of the region. China’s e-bikes have gained popularity in the European market due to their good quality and technological edge. Most of the Asian economies have recognized the growth potential of e-bikes and, hence, are taking several initiatives to attract major OEMs to manufacture e-bikes in their domestic markets.

