The global DNA next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,898.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025.

DNA next generation sequencing market is segmented as product, application and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as, platforms, services and consumables. The segment of platform is further classified as, Hiseq series, Miseq series, solid, ion torrent, Pacbio RS ii and sequel systems, and other platforms. The services segment us further categorized as, sequencing services and data management & analysis Services.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002934/



The key players influencing the market are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher

Qiagen N.V.

Beijing Genomics Institute

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Macrogen Inc.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global DNA Next Generation Sequencing

Compare major DNA Next Generation Sequencing providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for DNA Next Generation Sequencing providers

Profiles of major DNA Next Generation Sequencing providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for DNA Next Generation Sequencing -intensive vertical sectors

DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global DNA Next Generation Sequencing market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of DNA Next Generation Sequencing demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and DNA Next Generation Sequencing demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to DNA Next Generation Sequencing market growth

Ceramic balls market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global DNA Next Generation Sequencing market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

DNA Next Generation Sequencing market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002934/



About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]