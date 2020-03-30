What is Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems?

An automatic fire sprinkler system detects heat in a premises and initiates the alarm and water spray in the fire-prone area. This helps in avoiding the potential damages caused by fire and providing security to lives as well as property. The rise in awareness to safeguard the infrastructure and human life is proliferating the growth of the automatic fire sprinkler systems market. Further, increase in the developments of smart homes is projected to offer enormous growth opportunities for the market growth. The increasing government initiatives for public fire safety is steering the demand for automatic fire sprinkler systems. Some of the initiatives for fire safety include Risk Watch and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) among others.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

High initial investment of these systems is hindering the overall growth of the automatic fire sprinkler systems market. Further, the cost of installation of a basic system is over $12 per sq. ft. Also, retrofitting a building with these systems is complicated because of stringent design regulations. However, long term benefits offered by these systems in adverse conditions creates a positive impact on the market adoption rate.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems Market companies in the world

Cosco Fire Protection

2. API Group

3. Tyco International

4. Adams Fire Protection

5. Heisar

6. VFP Fire Systems

7. American Fire Technologies

8. Viking Group Inc.

9. Kaufman Fire Protection Systems, Inc.

10. Grundfos

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

