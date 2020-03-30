What is Distributed Antenna System (DAS)?

Distributed antenna system (DAS) is a series of radio heads well placed around a targeted place in order to fulfill the necessity of additional cellular coverage. Each of these radio heads within the DAS is then routed to a communication center with the fiber-optic cable to allow the cell signal to be controlled by a cellular base station. In other words, DAS is a system of spatially distributed antennas connected to a common source which supplies wireless services within a certain geographic region.

The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Increasing mobile data traffic, rising consumer demand for uninterrupted connectivity and extended network coverage, increasing need for spectrum efficiency, and proliferation of connected devices due to the IoT are the factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost involved in the deployment of DAS is expected to hamper the growth of the distributed antenna system market.

Here we have listed the top Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market companies in the world

CommScope Inc.

2. Corning Incorporated

3. Cobham Wireless

4. Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

5. American Tower Corporation

6. AT&T Inc.

7. Boingo Wireless, Inc

8. Dali Wireless

9. Zinwave

10. Bird Technologies

