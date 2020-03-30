“
Major Companies Analysis:
Korea Zinc
Nyrstar NV
Teck Resources Ltd.
Young Poong Corp
Zhuzhou Smelter Group
Huludao?Zinc?Industry
Mitsui Mining and Smelting
Dowa Metals and Mining
Grupo MÃ©xico
Luoping Zinc & Electricity
PeÃ±oles
Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant
Toho Zinc Co
Western Mining
Yuguang Gold and Lead
Segmentation by Type:
Primary Cadmium
Secondary Cadmium
Segmentation by Application:
NiCd Battery
Pigments
Coatings
Major Points from TOC:
Section 1 Cadmium Product Definition
Section 2 Global Cadmium Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Cadmium Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Cadmium Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Cadmium Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Section 6 Global Cadmium Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global Cadmium Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 Cadmium Market Forecast 2019-2024
Section 9 Cadmium Segmentation Product Type
Section 10 Cadmium Segmentation Industry
Section 11 Cadmium Cost of Production Analysis
