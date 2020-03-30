Get free sample report of AI in Computer Vision Market spread across 168 pages, profiling 14 companies and supported with 103 tables and 55 figures is now available @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1474716

The Global report titled “AI in Computer Vision Market”delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The AI in Computer Vision Market is expected to be valued at US$ 3.62 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 25.32 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 47.54% between 2018 and 2023.

The market for software is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period as AI Solutions are created using nonprocedural languages such as LISP and PROLOG. These languages allow systems to learn and modify responses according to the environment. This is expected to reduce the volume and complexity of data in various verticals.

The market for automotive is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Key reasons contributing to the growth of the automotive in the AI in computer vision market are the initiatives taken by the Chinese government to support AI by providing funding for research and development, support for workforce development, and suggestions for international collaboration and expansion.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 –45%, Tier 2 – 32%, and Tier 3 – 23%

By Designation: C-Level –30%, Directors–45%, and Others –25%

By Region: North America– 26%, Europe– 40%, APAC–22%, and RoW – 12%

Study Objectives:

Forecast the size of the market segments with respect to the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Define, describe, and forecast the AI in computer vision market, in terms of value, on the basis of vertical, component, and geography

Provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

Target Audience for AI in Computer Vision Market:

Government and financial institutions, and investment communities

Analysts and strategic business planners

Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

Application providers

AI solution providers

AI platform providers

Business providers

Professional service/solution providers

Research organizations

Technology standard organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

Technology investors

The market report of AI in Computer Vision Market identifies key market players as NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Qualcomm (US), Apple (US), Alphabet (US), Microsoft (US), Facebook (US), Wikitude (Austria), Xilinx (California), Basler (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), Cognex (US), General Electric (US), and Avigilon (Canada).