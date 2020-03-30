The Global report titled on “Busbar Trunking System Market”delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Busbar Trunking System Market is projected to reach US$ 8.85 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.88%, from 2017 to 2022.

The market report of Busbar Trunking System Market identifies key market players as ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (U.S.), and Eaton Corporation, plc (Ireland).

The sandwich busbar trunking sub-segment, within the insulation segment, led the busbar trunking system market in 2016 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

“Asia-Pacific: The largest market for busbar trunking system”

Asia-Pacific is currently the largest market for busbar trunking systems, closely followed by North America. The Asia-Pacific market is primarily driven by countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia where there are high demands for busbar trunking system due to many manufacturing activities in South Asian countries. The market in this region is projected to grow at a high rate, with China expected to dominate the market. Increasing domestic demand for efficient power infrastructure would drive the market for busbar trunking system. The Chinese government is taking efforts to expand the grid and build new power plants, wind farms, and solar farms.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 25%, Tier 2- 40%, Tier 3- 35%

By Designation: C-Level- 15%, Manager-Level- 55%, Others- 30%

By Region: Asia-Pacific- 60%, Middle East-10%, Europe-16%, North America- 9%, and Africa- 5%

Study Objectives:

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To define, describe, and forecast the global market by end-users power rating, conductors, insulation, low voltage busbar trunking system, and region

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges related to the market)

To strategically analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution of each segment to the market

To forecast the market size of segments with respect to six major regions (along with countries), namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies for the market

To analyze competitive developments such as contracts & agreements, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and expansions in the market

