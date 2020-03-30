This Material Handling Equipment Market research report is focused at providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

KEY FINDINGS

The global market for material handling equipment is projected to record a CAGR of 5.65% during the estimated period, 2020-2028. The increasing penetration of automation in all segments, the rising demand for technologically advanced equipment, and the growth in the developing economies, are the most important factors propelling the market growth.

MARKET INSIGHTS

Material handling encompasses the transportation of products in warehouses or manufacturing. There is an increasing preference for material handling equipment in sectors like agriculture, aerospace, automotive, etc., since it is a necessary aspect of the plant or warehouse maintenance. The most important factor driving market growth is the growing automation in several segments. Since the production, consumption, and distribution, are fully automated, the material handling equipment is increasingly becoming automated. The continuously changing consumer behavior, demographics, seasonal fluctuations, etc. in the e-commerce industry across the globe is resulting in the automation of warehouses. This smoothens the logistics operations, along with impacting profit margins, thereby resulting in increasing market growth opportunities for the material handling equipment.

The market is assessed to be competitive in nature due to the presence of several local and international players. The products and services offered by these players are both, manually operated and automated. Further, material handling equipment entails uninterrupted technical support and maintenance in order to function efficiently. It requires skilled technicians, and several market regions across the globe face a shortage of skilled labor. This phenomenon hinders the growth of the market.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The market regions taken into consideration for the further analysis of the global material handling equipment market include, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific market region, with high growth potential, is estimated to be the fastest-growing market region during the forecasted period. As of 2019, the market region also encompasses the largest market share in terms of revenue. There is increasing automotive production in developing countries like India and China. The increasing installation of automated material handling equipment in many countries of the region drives its market growth. The growing number of warehouses opting for automation for growth prospects, due to the rising number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region further aids in market growth.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The increasing competition between the market players contributes to the increasing revenue of the market. Some of the renowned companies in the market include, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Cargotec Oyj, Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMC), Beumer Group, Clark Material Handling Company (CMHC), Crown Equipment Corporation, etc.

