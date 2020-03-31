An ambulance stretcher is used in an ambulance for the transportation of patients for emergency or non-emergency transport. Stretchers are also called ambulance trolley, and they are manual, pneumatic, or electric. A manual stretcher requires a paramedic to handle and operate, whereas, a pneumatic stretcher is controlled by a hydraulic mechanism attached to it. The electric stretcher needs the battery power for the functioning mechanics of the stretcher.

The ambulance stretchers market is anticipated to grow in the market by a surge in advancements in technology, such as automation in emergency stretchers, supplements the market growth. However, a lack of structural integrity in the emergency stretchers could lead to unintended patient injuries, thereby restraining the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecast period.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Ambulance Stretchers Market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence High Throughput Screening the development rate of the Ambulance Stretchers Market . The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The ambulance stretchers market is segmented on the basis of product, technology and by end user. Based on product the market is segmented as emergency stretchers and transport stretchers. On the basis of technology the market is categorized as manual stretchers, electric powered stretchers and pneumatic stretchers. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, EMS service providers, ambulatory service centers and others.

Ambulance Stretchers Market companies In This Research

ByronWade Group

Ferno-Washington, Inc.

Fu Shun Hsing Technology Co. Ltd.

GIVAS

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Narang Medical Limited

ROYAX

Stryker Corporation

Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med Co., Ltd.

