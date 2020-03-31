The global immunoassay market is US$ 21,800.0 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 37,987.8 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the one of the largest geographic market and is expected to be the significant revenue contributor in forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of advanced immunoassay in order to increase the efficiency of diagnostics in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as the rise in the demand for diagnostic tools, stringent regulations pertaining to disease diagnoses, and increase in the investment for research and development in the European countries.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005380/

Immunoassay is a precise bioanalytical method which measures the presence of analytes extending from small molecules to macromolecules in a solution with the use of an antibody or an antigen as a biorecognition agent. This method has been examined by the various market players to accomplish exceptional precision by the broad discovery in the product design and innovations. Various recent technological developments are marked in the evolution of immunoassay techniques over the past few years. New technologies or products are being refined and improved to provide more comfortable to use devices with incremental improvements in analytical performance. For instance, in April 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the CEDIA mitragynine (Kratom) Assay, the latest drugs of abuse test, which include supporting calibrators and controls. This test is majorly performed for criminal justice and forensic use only. Thus, the innovative steps and technological advancements undertaken by new entrants as well as established market players, improves the quality and efficacy of immunoassay tests and is expected to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The market for immunoassay is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements in immunoassay devices, and growing biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries have been boosting the market over the years. However, the stringent regulatory requirements for immunoassay devices are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Get Discount on This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005380/

The major players operating in the immunoassay market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, Siemens, bioMérieux SA, BD, Danaher Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Quidel Corporation.

The global immunoassay market by product was led by reagents and kits segment. In 2018, the reagents & kits accounted for the largest market share in the global immunoassay market. The various kits are used for the detection of multiple proteins and molecules that include growth factors, cytokines, and markers for infectious diseases, tumor, diabetes, drugs, small molecules, and more. The reagents used in the immunoassay include antibodies, sample diluents, conjugate stabilizer diluents, coating and wash buffers, and substrates for immunoassays. The extensive usage of the products for the discovery of ailment-causing pathogens in dengue, HIV, and cancer and other chronic diseases. Thus, Owing to above mentioned factors it is expected that the market is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005380/

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the immunoassay market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global immunoassay market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]