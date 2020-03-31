According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Civil Drone Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global civil drone market is expected to reach US$ 21.61 Bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Drones are believed to be of immense advantage in these domains, especially in support of public safety, search and rescue operations and disaster management. In case of natural or man-made disasters like floods, Tsunamis, or terrorist attacks, critical infrastructure including water and power utilities, transportation, and telecommunications systems can be partially or fully affected by the disaster. This necessitates rapid solutions to provide communications coverage in support of rescue operations. The market of unmanned aircraft systems (UAV), which is generally referred to as drones is developing.

The major players operating in the market for civil drone market are 3D Robotics, Aerovironment, Inc., Aerodyne Group, Drone Volt, ECA Group, Insitu, Inc., Intel Corporation, Parrot, Precisionhawk, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd and Yuneec International among others.

Civil drones have the potential to transform business models and tackle societal challenges around the world. Drones have already expanded their business to the consumer market, and now they’re being put to work in civil government and commercial applications. This expansion is creating a market opportunity for many commercial drone providers around the world. Drones can be used for various application such as in agriculture industry it can increase crop yields. Similarly, it is used in various other applications such as energy & power, real estate, and others. Large enterprises and growing start-up are investing in commercial drones. For the implementation of civil drones, it would require new types of airspace management, privacy and data ownership policies, and physical infrastructure. Setting the right policy foundation for industry cooperation through smart government regulation and industry-driven standards would accelerate the adoption of new business models once the technology and infrastructure are mature.

The mining industry, which has conventionally stayed away from the adoption of technological revolutions, is now banking on Industry 4.0 and allied technologies such as Analytics, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) to report a whole gamut of challenges. Macroeconomic factors such as economic downturn, stringent regulations, price volatility, supply-demand fluctuation, and environmental authorizations. Simultaneously, mining companies are also considering to overcome microeconomic factors related to safety, security, and hazardous mining conditions to ensure the health, of their workforce. Even though deep rooted drone implications are yet to gain the sustenance of the industry, many companies have started using civil drones to alleviate the risks rising out of hazardous working environments at the mines and production sites.

The civil drone market on the basis of application is segmented into aerial photography, surveying & mapping, inspection, and others. Others include surveillance & monitoring, education, and technical services. Aerial photography remains the prominent revenue generator throughout the forecast period. Further, surveying & mapping segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate.

The civil drone market by application is segmented into agriculture, real estate/infrastructure, energy & power, and others. The energy & power holds a significant share in the market and on the other hand real estate/infrastructure is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period as well. Increase in the number of construction projects such as residential building, shopping mall, commercial buildings and other infrastructures worldwide is fueling the demand for advanced civil drone. This factor is responsible to accelerate acceptance of civil drone in real/estate sector. By type, the market is segmented into fixed wing and rotary wing. The rotary wing holds the largest market share in the market.

