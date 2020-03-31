The global whole exome sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 3,812.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 755.68 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by the factors such as, reduction in time and cost for sequencing, rising need of molecular diagnosis and increasing application in drug discovery are likely to drive the growth of the whole exome sequencing market. However, ethical, social and legal concerns for whole exome sequencing and dearth of highly skilled professionals may restrict the growth of whole exome sequencing market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005519/

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the whole exome sequencing market are World Health Organization, National Institute of Health and Medical Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The New England Journal of Medicine, among the others.

The exon is part of a genome which is responsible for making 1 or 2 percent of the entire genome of a person. All of the exon in a genome are together known as the exome. And thus, sequencing is of these is known as whole-exome sequencing. The whole-exome sequencing allows identifying the variations in the protein-coding sites of any gene compared to sequencing a few genes together. The whole-exome sequencing is preferred widely due to its property to identify a mutation in a single exon. Identifying mutation in at the original site makes whole-exome sequencing an efficient method and enable to identify possible disease-causing mutation.

The whole-exome sequencing is a short-term substitute for receiving an image of a genome that is being coded. Whole-exome sequencing is attractive in the fields of research, diagnostics, and clinical setting. The whole-exome sequencing is used for identifying variants in both all the disease types and in SNPs associations and pharmacogenetics.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005519/

The significant reduction in the prices and rising technology is leading to the shift towards emphasizing drug development through whole-exome sequencing. Thus, owing to these factors, it is expected that the market is likely to propel expressively during the forecast period.

The advancement in the field of genomics has led to a significant reduction in the time and cost of genome sequencing. The related cost of sequencing with different sequencing techniques and strategies are of interest as they influence the scope and scale of the genomic research studies. Thus, it makes whole-exome sequencing much-preferred method than whole-genome sequencing.

The advantages of exome sequencing have resulted in the reduction of time and cost to a great extent. Approximately 2% of the genome is sequenced by the WES method; however, it generally sequences the exon at a deeper level it sequence to 100X. The technique enables sequencing through a process where the DNA and RNA are hybridized with the protein-coding site and is isolated from the non-coding site. Also, the data required for 100X sequencing is approximately 5- 6GB, whereas, in genome sequencing, it is nearly 90GB. Thus, these factors offer lower data storage, faster, cheaper, and more accessible data analysis. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, it is estimated that the market for whole-exome sequencing is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005519/

Whole Exome Sequencing – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Product & Service

Systems

Kits

Services Sequencing Services Data Analysis (Bioinformatics) Other Services



Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Other Technologies

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market – By Application

DiagnosticsCancer Diagnostics Monogenic (Mendelian) Disorders Diagnostics Monogenic Types of Diabetes Diagnostics HIV Diagnostics Other Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicine

Others

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the whole exome sequencing market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global whole exome sequencing market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]