The Asia Pacific western blotting market is expected to reach US$ 210.92 Mn in 2027 from US$ 128.20 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the western blotting market is primarily attributed to the increasing number of initiatives by private and government bodies. However, systemic risks of genetically modified crops is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, automation in western blot technique is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific western blotting market in the coming years.

The growing inventions and innovation in the sector have continuing to accelerate across the region. In turn, the biotechnology hubs have cropped up in niche cities of U.S. such as San Francisco, Raleigh, and Chicago. Also, areas like Europe and Asia taken several initiatives to improve the biotechnology sector in their countries. For instance, in September 2007, India announced its first National Biotechnology Development Strategy. Further, in 2015, the DBT announced the National Biotechnology Development Strategy-2015-2020, which can be referred as Strategy-II. The strategy focuses on creating a reliable infrastructure for research & development and helping in providing enhancement to understand the new life processes and utilizing the advanced tools for humanity. For technology development, the Department of Biotechnology creates a translation network across India with a partnership at a global level. This includes 5 novel clusters, 150 TTOs, 40 biotech incubators, and 20 bio-connect centers. The strategy is focusing on investment in building human capital by creating a Biotechnology Education Council and Life Sciences. Thus, the factors mentioned above help to grow the market significantly.

Western blot is the primary analytical tool to assess the molecular function in basic cell biology research, drug discovery, and pathology. There has been a significant improvement in the technical aspect of western blot, which has led to increased efficiency, reproducibility, and ease of use. For example, Takara Bio Inc. offers Western BLoT Immuno Booster that contains components, which enhance antigen-antibody interactions. The product is used in a wide variety of immunoassays, including Western blotting and ELISA that helps to increase the final detection sensitivity. Moreover, it is used to obtain the highest possible detection signal for Western blotting also in combination with the Western BLoT HRP Substrate Series for HRP chemiluminescence. Thus, the significant advantage provided by the automated western blot system will contribute to the growth of the western blot market.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for western blotting included in the report are, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Food Quality Protection Act (FQPA), Genetically Modified Crops And Organisms (GMOs), The National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM) and others.

ASIA PACIFIC WESTERN BLOTTING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Instruments Imagers Gel Electrophoresis Instruments Blotting Systems

Consumables Kits Reagents Others



By Application

Biomedical & Biochemical Research

Agricultures

Others

By End User

Biotechnological & Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

