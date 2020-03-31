The global live audio streaming market is estimated to account to US$ 470.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,166.4 Mn by 2027.

Geographically, North America holds the largest live audio streaming market share, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments, and supportive Government policies in North America. However, APAC live audio streaming market is projected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The continuous growth in the economies of developing countries like India and China as well as the presence of huge disposable incomes with individuals in countries like Japan and Australia have facilitated the rapid growth in the region.

The rising disposable income levels and increasing demand for digital content are among the factors driving the adoption of live audio streaming services among consumers worldwide. The enhanced digital content consumption among consumers worldwide is also attributed to the availability of affordable data plans and low-cost smartphones, among other factors. A continuous decline in the prices of 4G-enabled android smartphones has been a significant factor fueling the consumption of live audio and video streaming among the countries with low per capita incomes, such as India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. In addition to this, with the rollout of 3G and 4G services in the various markets, the availability and demand of digital content have increased multifold in the past decade, and this trend is expected to boost the live audio streaming market during 2019-2027. This factor is projected to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact approaching the live audio streaming market.

The overall live audio streaming market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the live audio streaming market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the live audio streaming market.

Some of the key players operating in the global live audio streaming market include Adobe Inc., Bloomberg L.P, DaCast, Lime Broadcast Group, Lineapp GmBH, Live365, MIXLR Ltd., Muvi LLC, SoundCloud, Spotify Technology S.A, and Stream Monster Inc.

The global live audio streaming market based on application has been segmented into enterprise, radio, entertainment, music concerts and events, personal, and others. Data streaming industry is a dynamic industry and needs a high level of flexibility. Wider internet bandwidths offered to consumers for communications have given rise to streaming services. The proliferation of consumer electronics, coupled with developed internet infrastructures, has ensured a wider reach of the audio and video streaming services globally. The enterprise segment led the global live audio streaming market, by application in 2018.

