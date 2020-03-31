The global breast implants market accounted to US$ 1,475.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,338.6 Mn by 2027.

North America was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Rising prevalence of the breast implants surgery is expected to fuel breast implants market in this region.

The key players operating in the field of Breast Implants worldwide include, Allergan plc. Mentor Worldwide LLC (J&J), GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Ideal Implant Incorporated, Silimed, Group Sebbib SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd, and HANSBIOMED CO. LTD. among others.

The global breast implants market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The advancement cosmetic procedures is constantly increasing in recent days due to the advantages of the breast implants such as light weighted, smooth & textured shells and lower risk of complications. Among the applications, the demand for breast implants is significantly high in cosmetic procedures followed by reconstructive surgery. Furthermore, advancements in surgical technologies and declining cost of procedures is expected to be a drive the growth of the breast implants market.

The market for breast implants is also driven by new product launches and FDA approvals. Most of the market players are engaged in the manufacturing various types of breast implants offering maximum advantages and high quality. For instance, in January, 2018, Sientra, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the site-change PMA supplement for its contract manufacturer “Vesta” to manufacture Sientra’s silicone gel breast implants. Moreover, In January, 2017, Allergan plc received approval from the FDA to market NATRELLE INSPIRA SoftTouch breast implants in the US. Additionally, in October 2017, Mentor Worldwide LLC announced the availability of MemoryGel Xtra breast implants in the US.

Breast implants are used a part of treatment of breast cancer. Rising prevalence of breast cancer has led to an increase in the demand for breast implants. Breast cancer is prevalent across the globe with increase in number of women being diagnosed with breast cancer. The disease is common in developed as well as developing countries across the globe. As per the Breastcancer.org, in 2018, in the U.S., nearly 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. Deaths rates due to breast cancer among the women in the US are high than other types of cancer. In 2018, nearly 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die due to breast cancer. The number of new cases for breast cancer in men are lesser as compared to women. Beastcancer.org stated that in 2018, about 2,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men.

