The generic oncology drugs market is expected to reach US$ 36,029.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,200.00 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027.

The key factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, growing generic drug launches and benefits offered by the generic drugs are likely to boost the market growth, whereas, inclination towards the personalized medicine for cancer is likely to be a prevalent trend in the future years. Asia Pacific generic oncology drugs market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006393/

The global generic oncology drugs market, based on the molecule type was segmented into small molecule and large molecule. In 2018, the small molecule segment held a largest market share of 87.67% of the generic oncology drugs market, by molecule type. The advantages of small molecules in terms of their complexity and molecular size that can traverse throughout reach to target site and show its effective action as well as advent of personalized drug development are the major factors to likely account for the growth of the segment over the years to come. However, the same segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6% over the coming years.

Cancer is one of the leading cause of deaths across the globe and is extremely affecting the quality of life. Thus, cancer will be burden on society if not diagnosed and treated on time. According to the World Health Organization in 2018, approximately, 9.6 million deaths across the globe were due to cancer. Furthermore, the National Cancer Institute predicted that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006393/

Some of the prominent players operating in the generic oncology drugs market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GMBH, Glenmark, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, MSN Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V., Cipla Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., among others.

Product launches, agreements, and acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in the global generic oncology drugs market industry. For instance, in July 2019, Sandoz announced the launch of the generic oncology medicine gefitinib indicated for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with activating mutations of EGFR-TK, which is recommended by ESMO as first-line treatment. Moreover, in September 2016, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement with US-based Particle Sciences Inc. to develop and market a generic version of Celgene’s ABRAXANE which is used in treatments of breast and lung cancers.

Cancer personalize medicine involves the study of individuals genetic make up for tumor growth. By studying patient’s genetic make-up, the oncologist may customize the treatment depending on the patient’s genetic mutations. For instance, Mutations in ALK, KRAS and EGFR lead to lung cancer. However, identifying the type of mutation in the lung cancer patient provides crucial information for the type of treatment. Prior to personalize medicine all patients received the same treatment for a particular type of cancer. However with the advent of personalized medicine, the patient is given treatment on basis of his/her genetic make-up. Patient’s tissue is excised to carry out the genetic diagnosis process. Due to these advantages of tailoring the treatment based on individuals genetic profile, the personalize medicine approach is likely to create many opportunities for the generic oncology drugs market.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006393/

The report segments the global generic oncology drugs market as follows:

Reasons To buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the generic oncology drugs market market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global generic oncology drugs market market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]