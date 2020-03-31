“Europe application modernization tools market in is expected to grow from US$ 1.87 Bn in 2018 to US$ 9.91 Bn by the year 2027.This represents a CAGR of 20.6% from the year 2020 to 2027.”
The application modernization services offer application code conversion, enhance the user experience, integration & automation, and others. Enterprises across the globe are engaged in application modernization initiatives to stay ahead in the competitive market. The application modernization is driven by digital transformation initiative across the industries. With the implementation of stringent regulatory compliances, enterprises must upgrade its application and legacy based on the compliances & standards. Regulations such as GDPR and PCI DSS are playing a vital role in the application modernization market. Enterprises are modernizing its legacy to make competitive differentiation.
Healthcare and BFSI sector is profoundly impacted by the standards and regulations set by the various government bodies. Enterprises must upgrade its business rules as per the regulations. These regulations are making it mandatory for enterprises to modernize their applications. The stringent regulatory compliances are significantly driving the application modernization tools market during the forecast period.
Europe Application Modernization Tools Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Computer Software Group Limited
- Aspire Systems
- Asysco
- Atos SE
- Blu Age
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- FreeSoft
- Micro Focus
- Mphasis
- Software Mining
Currently, Germany is dominating the application modernization tools market in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for application modernization tools market. Germany is a highly industrialized country, and its economically leading industries include chemicals, automotive, electronics, and food & beverages. Through its economic and innovation policies, the country focuses on the digital economy; digital infrastructure; innovative public administration; digital workplaces; digital environments in society, science, research, education, security, protection, culture, and media; and European and international dimension of the Digital Agenda. Also, Germany is a significant FinTech market in Europe and the fourth-largest in the world. On the back of such developed ICT and FinTech sector, the demand for application modernization tools is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period.
EUROPE APPLICATION MODERNIZATION TOOLS MARKET – SEGMENTATION
Europe Application Modernization Tools Market by Product Type
- COBOL
- ADA
- RPG
- Assembler
- PowerBuilder
- Others
Europe Application Modernization Tools Market by Application
- Emulation
- Translation
- Business Rules Extraction
Europe Application Modernization Tools Market by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
