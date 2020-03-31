“Europe manufacturing execution system market in is expected to grow from US$ 2.72 Bn in 2018 to US$ 9.23 Bn by the year 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.8%.”

In the current business settings, almost everything in the end-to-end industrial and manufacturing environment is becoming intelligent, smart, and connected. There are new forms of discrete and process manufacturing, sensors, connected objects and smart machines that are emerging, and changing the ecosystem of how exchange and collaboration between people, machines, data, and technologies were done earlier.

Today’s digital plant of smart manufacturing heavily relies on collecting, sorting, and analyzing the data and information, and turning them into business values.

The MES helps end-users to gain sustainable competitive advantage, by enabling them with the ability to alter or change the production process w.r.t to market change on a real-time basis. Thus growing popularity of automation is expected to drive the Manufacturing execution system market.

Europe Manufacturing Execution System Market Companies

ABB Ltd.

Dassault Systèmes

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

The manufacturing execution system is often and easily integrated with other solutions such as supply chain management solution, ERP solutions, product lifecycle management solutions, and other IT systems. This ease in integration provided by MES solution provides immense opportunities to end-users to improve overall supply chain visibility, regulatory compliance, customer satisfaction, agility and time to market, machine utilization and foster energy efficiency and sustainable production.

For instance, MES systems can directly pull data from equipment that are aligned with production, and share it directly with ERP systems, with minimum human intervention.

The data can be further analyzed for examining the quantities and qualities of materials consumed in the production process and items produced.

The Europe manufacturing execution system market by deployment is segmented into the cloud and on-premise. The need for having an integrated system is increasing every day for manufacturing operations.

On-premise manufacturing execution systems do not make the cut for modern manufacturing any longer; therefore, companies gravitate more toward the adoption of cloud deployment of MES. The cloud-based systems have the capability to connect and operate accordingly.

The use of cloud-based MES has made the production process easier. Therefore, cloud-based deployment holds a significant share of the manufacturing execution system market.

The manufacturing execution system market is highly competitive, with some of the major players holding a significant share of the market.

The overall manufacturing execution system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe manufacturing execution system market.

It also provides an overview and forecast for the Europe manufacturing execution system market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Europe region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

